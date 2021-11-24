comscore Kokua Line: How do I get rid of a ticket that raised my car insurance? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: How do I get rid of a ticket that raised my car insurance?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.

Question: Over a year ago I received a citation that I challenged in court, resulting in a reduction to a much lesser charge. About a month ago my auto insurance company notified me that my premium would be rising almost 400% for my six-month renewal, because the company reviewed my record and found this citation. Read more

Previous Story
Salvation Army again replaces annual Thanksgiving meal with pick-up services

Scroll Up