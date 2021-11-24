Hawaii Grown notes: Football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, wrestling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FOOTBALL

>> Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Kapolei ’17: The Notre Dame senior defensive lineman returned a fumble 70 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of a 55-0 rout of Georgia Tech on Saturday. Tagovailoa-Amosa also blocked a field goal at the end of the first half.

>> Jordan Botelho, Saint Louis ’20: The Notre Dame sophomore defensive end made four tackles and had one tackle for loss against the Yellow Jackets.

>> Seyddrick Lakalaka, Punahou ’17: The San Diego State senior linebacker made four tackles with a season-high two tackles for loss and intercepted a pass in a 28-20 win over UNLV on Friday. The pick was his first of the season and second in his career.

>> Andrew Aleki, Kamehameha ’17: The San Diego State senior linebacker was in on five tackles and returned an interception 17 yards for a touchdown against the Rebels. Aleki has returned both of his career interceptions for scores.

>> Cameron Friel, Kailua ’21: The UNLV freshman quarterback was 6-for-13 for 67 yards and an interception in limited action against the Aztecs.

>> Nick Herbig, Saint Louis ’20: The Wisconsin sophomore linebacker made seven tackles with one tackle for loss in a 35-28 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

>> Jayden de Laura, Saint Louis ’20: The Washington State sophomore quarterback finished 13-for-23 for 259 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in a 44-18 win over Arizona on Friday.

>> De’Zhaun Stribling, Kapolei ’20: The Washington State sophomore receiver had two catches for 18 yards against the Wildcats.

>> Christian Mejia, Kailua ’17: The Washington State senior defensive lineman registered his first sack of the season and second of his career against Arizona.

>> Isaac Slade-Matautia, Saint Louis ’17: The SMU junior linebacker made six tackles in a 48-14 loss to Cincinnati on Saturday.

>> Muelu Iosefa, Mililani ’20: The Cal sophomore linebacker made four tackles with two tackles for loss in a 41-11 win over rival Stanford on Saturday.

>> Mika Tafua, Kamehameha ’15: The Utah junior defensive end has 81⁄2 sacks this season after getting another one in a 38-7 win over Oregon on Saturday.

>> Kekaula Kaniho, Kahuku ’17: The Boise State senior safety had a tackle for loss in a 37-0 win over New Mexico on Saturday.

>> Kaonohi Kaniho, Kahuku ’20: The Boise State freshman defensive back also had a tackle for loss against the Lobos.

>> Roman Wilson, Saint Louis ’20: The Michigan sophomore receiver had two receptions for 25 yards in a 59-18 blowout of Maryland on Saturday.

>> Kama Kamaka, Kamehameha ’17: The San Diego senior linebacker recorded his first sack of the season and the fourth of his career in his final game, a 41-16 win over Stetson on Saturday.

>> Andrei Iosivas, Punahou ’18: The Princeton junior receiver had a team-high seven receptions for 85 yards in a 34-14 win over Penn on Saturday to win a share of the Ivy League title. Iosivas was named to the All-Ivy League second team on Tuesday after finished third in receiving yards (703), fourth in touchdowns (five) and yards per reception (17.1) and ninth in receptions with 41.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Christmas Togiai, Kamehameha ’20: The Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) freshman guard had 10 points, four rebounds and two steals off the bench in a 72-70 loss to La Verne (Calif.) on Saturday and shot 6-for-10 from the field to finish with 13 points, three steals and two assists in 24 minutes off the bench in an 87-77 loss to Whittier (Calif.) on Sunday.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Bella Cravens, Maryknoll ’18: The Nebraska junior starting forward was 4-for-4 from the field and had eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 20 minutes of a 113-58 blowout of North Carolina Central on Saturday.

>> Kizzah Maltezo, Honokaa ’16: The Central Washington senior guard scored a game-high 23 points on 8-for-12 shooting, going 7-for-9 from the 3-point line, and added three assists in a 78-63 win over West Texas A&M on Saturday. Through the team’s first four games, Maltezo is averaging 21.0 points per game and is shooting 15-for-40 from 3.

>> Tori Maeda, ‘Iolani ’19: The Central Washington sophomore guard had six points, seven rebounds and a team-high five assists against West Texas A&M.

>> Kimani Fernandez, Kamehameha-Maui ’18: The Alaska-Anchorage junior forward combined for 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals in wins over Hillsdale and Texas Permian Basin in the Seawolf Hoops Classic over the weekend.

>> Malie Marfil, Kamehameha ’20: The Alaska-Anchorage freshman guard had seven points on 3-for-5 shooting against Hillsdale and chipped in four assists, two rebounds and a steal against Texas Permian Basin.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

>> Kayla Alcott, Kapolei ’18: The University of Mary (N.D.) junior midfielder was named to the All-NSIC second team this season. Alcott was second on the team with 10 points finishing with three goals and four assists.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Bailey Darnell, Radford ’19: The UC Irvine sophomore libero was thrust into the starting lineup in two matches over the weekend and was named the Big West Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday. Darnell had a career-high 26 digs in a four-set win over Cal State Fullerton and followed it up with 10 digs and an assist in a loss to Long Beach State.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Kysen Terukina, Kamehameha ’20: The Iowa State sophomore won the 125-pound title at the Daktronics Open on Saturday. Terukina knocked off the No. 17-ranked wrestler in the division to get to the final, where he won with a takedown with five seconds left to go up 3-1.

>> Corey Cabanban, Saint Louis ’18: The Iowa State junior beat the sixth-ranked wrestler in the 125-pound division in the semifinals to advance to the final before losing to Terukina at the Daktronics Open.

