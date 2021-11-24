Hawaii Grown notes: Football, basketball, soccer, volleyball, wrestling
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:24 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura had a career-high four TD passes against Arizona on Saturday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / MAY 1
Notre Dame defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa returned a fumble for a TD against the Yellow Jackets.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 6
Notre Dame defensive lineman Jordan Botelho had four tackles and a tackle for loss against Georgia Tech.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 13
Kamehameha alum and Utah defensive end Mika Tafua has 81⁄2 sacks this season. He got another one in the Utes’ 38-7 demolition of the Oregon Ducks.
