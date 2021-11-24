Hawaii Grown: Punahou alum Duke Clemens is at the center of a UCLA revival

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It had been building since Duke Clemens stepped foot on the UCLA campus.

Three months after enrolling at UCLA, the 2019 Punahou alumnus played in his first game and went on to start the last eight of his true freshman season.

The Bruins took their lumps during that 4-8 campaign, including a 52-35 thumping in the Coliseum against crosstown rival Southern California.

Two years later, Clemens found himself back on that same field Saturday night, with the Olympic torch perched up high and the Roman pillars marking the entrance toward the field.

The USC band played that same fight song, again and again, students and fans in the crowd help up the two fingers, and the Trojans came running out of the tunnel in their traditional cardinal jerseys.

But there wasn’t much celebrating to do for the home team after that.

Clemens, starting the 18th game of his career and seventh in a row at center, helped the Bruins score a UCLA-record 62 points in the series in a 29-point blowout of USC.

“The atmosphere was great knowing you’re playing against the cross-town rival, the hype around the game was fun to play in,” Clemens said Monday. “Everything clicked in that game with the accumulation of all the hard work this year. It was fun to show everybody.”

The margin of victory was the largest for UCLA over USC since 1954 and it was its first victory at the Coliseum since 2013.

The Bruins locked up their first winning season in the Pac-12 since 2015 and can finish 6-3 with a win over California this weekend.

“This season has been really fun,” Clemens said. “The wins definitely help and we have a better record this year and I think it’s just everything finally coming together. We’re finally executing and getting the job done up front and being able to finish games.”

Justin Frye, who serves as both offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, has all of his linemen work out at multiple positions, Clemens said.

Although he started his career as a guard, Clemens spent a lot of practice time at center, making his transition this season a bit easier.

“Playing center forces you to be a leader. You’re leading by example and have to make sure you take care of yourself to benefit the whole team,” Clemens said. “The biggest difference now is the attention to detail. You have to know what the defenses are doing.”

Clemens is fit for that role. A three-sport athlete in high school, he was named to the HHSAA Hall of Honor in 2019 before leaving for Westwood, Calif.

During his eight-game run as a starter in 2019, the Bruins had a streak of five straight 200-yard rushing games for the first time since 1978.

In last year’s pandemic-shortened season, UCLA averaged 230.5 rushing yards per game and opponent sacks dropped by more than one per game.

Clemens has moved around on the line a lot so far, but it’s never been an issue.

“Anywhere they need me,” Clemens said. “I enjoy any time I can get on the field. That’s the ultimate goal.”

Southern California has everything Clemens says he ever needs. Even when he misses home, he’s got a simple drive to the ocean in Santa Monica to remind him of where he comes from.

Sure, the water temperature is a tad on the colder side, but Clemens is a man who finds the positivity out of any situation, including the beaches in SoCal.

“Oh it’s really cold. It’s like you’re in an ice bath,” he said. “Which is perfect to cool down in after a game. Just think of it as the world’s biggest ice bath.”

Duke Clemens

>> School: UCLA

>> Class: Junior

>> Position: OL

>> Height: 6 feet 3

>> Weight: 291 pounds

>> High school: Punahou (2019)