Firefighters assist Oahu man, 22, injured on Lanikai Pill Boxes hike

The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 22-year-old male on the Lanikai Pill Boxes Trail who suffered an ankle injury today.

At about 9 a.m., five HFD units staffed with 15 personnel were dispatched to rescue the Oahu resident who was hiking the trail alone with his dog.

The man called HFD rescue crews, and was airlifted to the landing zone and transferred to Emergency Medical Services by about 9:50 a.m.

Rescue personnel walked the man’s dog to the bottom of the trail, where a friend was waiting to take the dog home.