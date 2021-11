Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Billionaires are singled out for token $100 million gifts to our citizens (“Bezos makes gifts to Obama foundation, NYU medical center,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Nov. 22).

Bob Liljestrand and his brother Eric lived relatively modest lives and ended up giving the people of Honolulu a gift of incredible value and significance (“Filmmaker, historian Bob Liljestrand preserved Ossipoff ‘masterpiece’, dies at 79,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 22).

The Liljestrand Foundation, founded by Bob and his wife, Vicky, is preserving for all of us one of our finest modernist residences on what is clearly the most spectacular house site in our city. Thank you Bob, Eric and Vicky.

Jack Gillmar

Palolo

Build a new stadium at UH-West Oahu campus

Put a new stadium on campus — but the only campus with enough space is the University of Hawaii-West Oahu campus. The population is moving in that direction so that is where our stadium should be.

Also, the West Oahu campus should be the major campus for undergraduate studies. That would help eliminate traffic in the morning and afternoon and the need for rail to go all the way to Manoa.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

Trust science, not naive ignorance or prejudice

The COVID-19 pandemic and global climate change have some significant things in common.

Both are existential threats, impact the entire world, are terribly expensive financially, cause much suffering and death, are relatively well-known and understood by science, and have fairly effective means for mitigation.

Both have been irrationally and recklessly politicized, and this continues to be delusional and dangerous.

Both are denied or downplayed by many, including those who distrust or deny science out of naive ignorance and prejudice.

Scientific, educational and governmental institutions must do far more to promote knowledge and trust in the overwhelming scientific consensus on both for the sake of everyone and national security.

Tragically the time is long overdue for everyone to squarely face reality to reduce further unnecessary suffering and death, and potentially even catastrophe.

Common sense, truth, decency and responsibility must prevail for everyone’s sake. Clearly, this is a life-or-death matter.

Leslie E. Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

2nd Amendment right already is ‘regulated’

A letter writer suggested that if “regulated privilege” replaced individual liberties outlined in the Bill of Rights, people would complain (“2nd Amendment shields law-abiding citizens,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 22).

Well, one of the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution — the Bill of Rights — uses the word “regulated.” In fact, it’s in the same sentence that gun enthusiasts love to cite, though they seem to prefer to ignore the first half and quote only the second half. But the first half of the sentence provides important context for understanding the second half.

Here is the full Second Amendment: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

David Chappell

Kaneohe

Misinformation about China, electric vehicles

Wow, let’s unpack William Reynolds’ letter and see if we can clarify some things (“Think twice before buying electric vehicle,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 18).

First, the government subsidizes countless things. I, for one, don’t want our roadways subsidized by taxes and I do want to subsidize electric cars, even though I don’t drive.

The People’s Republic of China (Communist is a party, not a place) produces a huge amount of items Americans consume, not just lithium batteries. So boycott Walmart first, if you really wish to make a statement against China.

Also, China did not “give” us the coronavirus. Those type of dog-whistle comments do nothing but trigger more anti-Asian violence.

Finally, climate change is not the “weather.” It is a real threat and Reynolds’ cavalier dismissal of it does not lessen its immediate threat to us all.

Misinformation, hate speech and conspiracy theories all flourish in society when no one calls the perpetrators out.

Jeff Merz

Waikiki

Gosar’s violent imagery draws no GOP censure

A 10-year-old is arrested, removed from her elementary school in handcuffs because she reportedly drew violent imagery involving a fellow student (“Honolulu police cite violent imagery, threats in 10-year-old girl’s arrest,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 10).

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar posts anime depicting him killing U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and brandishing swords against President Joe Biden, and the Republicans initiate no action to censure him. Disgusting and outrageous.

Marianita Lopez

Haleiwa

America dividing into two different countries

A recent survey found that the idea of splitting America into different countries is gaining traction from both sides of the political spectrum.

At a time when the only thing Americans have in common is their animosity and mistrust toward each other, this proposition should be given serious consideration.

We all know that the issues dividing Americans are unbridgeable. Blind partisanship has poisoned the well of legislative compromise and the bitterness of the 2020 presidential elections has not only widened but also deepened the wounds of racial division. The only solution to this problem is a national divorce.

I don’t know if splitting America into different countries could be done through constitutional amendment. But there is no sense for Americans to continue living together if many of them no longer respect and believe the ideals and values that made America the world’s envy.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

