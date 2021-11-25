comscore Off the News: A serious case of mistaken identity | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: A serious case of mistaken identity

  Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.

In the holiday season, it’s hard to confront the problems faced every day by the homeless, but the case of Joshua Spriestersbach is harder still to ignore. The homeless man has sued the state, asserting that he was mistaken for another man who had violated probation. He ended up at Hawaii State Hospital for two years, despite protestation he was the wrong man. Read more

