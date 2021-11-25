Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A serious case of mistaken identity Today Updated 6:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In the holiday season, it’s hard to confront the problems faced every day by the homeless, but the case of Joshua Spriestersbach is harder still to ignore. The homeless man has sued the state, asserting that he was mistaken for another man who had violated probation. He ended up at Hawaii State Hospital for two years, despite protestation he was the wrong man. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In the holiday season, it’s hard to confront the problems faced every day by the homeless, but the case of Joshua Spriestersbach is harder still to ignore. The homeless man has sued the state, asserting that he was mistaken for another man who had violated probation. He ended up at Hawaii State Hospital for two years, despite protestation he was the wrong man. This is surely a complicated story. What’s clear — and sad — is that homeless individuals, and their basic humanity, are so easily dismissed. Blaisdell Center will get busy again More signs of community life are returning to urban Honolulu, and nowhere is that more evident than with increasing traffic. This weekend, one main hotspot will be the Blaisdell Center — with the city issuing a traffic advisory, something that hasn’t been seen, it seems, since before the pandemic. Live events have returned to the Blaisdell complex: Comedian Jo Koy will perform in the arena this Friday through Sunday nights, and the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra will be in the Concert Hall Saturday night and at 4 p.m. Sunday. So expect traffic, and get used to arriving early — again. Previous Story Letters: Great to see students honored at UH game; Investigate state’s role in Kalua placement; We don’t want wannabe cops enforcing the law