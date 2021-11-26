Kokua Line: What type of ID works for Safe Access Oahu?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Since they are revising Safe Access O‘ahu, are they adding vaccination requirements for kids 5 to 11 at restaurants now?

Answer: No, the update still exempts children under age 12, who were not eligible to be vaccinated when the COVID-19 screening program was first implemented for Honolulu County restaurants, bars and other covered entities. Starting Wednesday, Safe Access will apply to commercial operations and organized events that serve food or beverages on the premises or that have indoor exercise activities, according to Emergency Order 2021-16, 808ne.ws/oahuorder. See Order 10, beginning on Page 5, for details about Safe Access O‘ahu, which requires diners 12 and older to show personal identification plus proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result from within the past 48 hours.

Q: What ID is acceptable? My daughter is 13, so she doesn’t have a driver’s license, obviously. We home­school, so she doesn’t have a school ID. Could she get a state ID?

A: Identification for the purposes of Safe Access O‘ahu must contain either the holder’s name and photo, or their name and date of birth, according to oneoahu.org, the Honolulu County website that explains COVID- 19 restrictions and resources.

Examples of acceptable forms of ID include but are not limited to: driver’s license, nondriver government ID card, passport or school or work ID card, the website says.

To answer your last question, yes, your daughter should be eligible for a state ID, assuming she lives in Hawaii. State IDs may be issued to Hawaii residents age 10 and older, according to Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Service.

We’ve heard from several readers who said they had trouble getting vaccinated kids 12 and older into Oahu restaurants because they lacked a suitable ID to go with their vaccination card. Although many schools issue photo IDs or IDs that contain the student’s birth date, not all do, according to those readers.

Q: I admit I procrastinated, but now I’m going to have an expired license. Is there any grace period?

A: No, there’s no grace period for driving with an expired license — you can be ticketed right away, the Honolulu Department of Customer Services says on its website.

However, there is a grace period on late fees associated with renewal. If you renew your expired Hawaii driver’s license within 90 days of its expiration date, you won’t pay any additional renewal fees, the department says. Past that time period, you’ll be charged a late fee of $5 a month, including for partial months, it says.

Once a Hawaii license goes a year past its expiration date, the holder must retake the written test and road test, the department says.

The rules are different for Hawaii driver’s license holders with temporary lawful status in the United States. They can renew their license for up to 90 days past expiration, but beyond that they’ll be treated as a new applicant, the department says.

You can make an appointment to renew your license at AlohaQ.org, or check honolulu.gov/csd for licensing sites with extended hours.

Q: Where is the list of schools giving the COVID-19 vaccine?

A: The state Health Department hasn’t posted that information on its website, saying that most campus vaccination sites for children ages 5 to 11 are closed to the general public. Schools are informing parents if the vaccine is available, and parents who haven’t heard can check with their child’s school directly, DOH says on its website.

If a parent wants their child to be vaccinated, they must sign a consent form.

If COVID-19 vaccination is not available at your child’s school, or if it was offered and your child missed it, check hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine to find noncampus locations.

Many thanks to the kind and honest gentleman who found my credit card at the Mililani Longs Drugs on Nov. 18 at about 11:30 a.m. May he be blessed with the best things in life. — Grateful senior

