Hawaii Beat | Sports

The Hawaii Pacific University falls to top-ranked Lubbock Christian

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.

The Hawaii Pacific men's basketball team fell to the top-ranked Divison II team in the country on Thursday, losing 76-50 to Lubbock Christian in the 2021 Malika Sports Tours Oahu Thanksgiving Classic.

The Chaparrals (6-0) used a 14-0 run with just over 11 minutes in the first half to take the lead over the Sharks (3-2), a lead they would never relinquish.

Hawaii Pacific was led offensively by Roman Young with 11 points, while Trey Chapman added eight points and nine rebounds. Lloyd Daniels had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Lubbock Christian.

Walsh dominates Chaminade women

Abby Hickey scored 14 points, powering Walsh (Ohio) to an 87-32 blowout win over Chaminade on Thursday in the women's field of the 2021 Malika Sports Tours Oahu Thanksgiving Classic.

Sha Carter and Megan Ball each added 13 points for the Cavaliers (3-1), who held Chaminade to just 24.5 percent shooting from the field.

Jordyn Zader led the Silverswords (1-2) with eight points, while Michaella Dean added six points and eight rebounds off the bench.