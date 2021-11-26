comscore Hawaii women’s volleyball team needs just one more win to repeat as Big West champ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii women’s volleyball team needs just one more win to repeat as Big West champ

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii defensive specialist Janelle Gong (5) keeps the ball in play against the UC Irvine Anteaters during the first set of a women’s NCAA volleyball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii defensive specialist Janelle Gong (5) keeps the ball in play against the UC Irvine Anteaters during the first set of a women’s NCAA volleyball game Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Honolulu.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Riley Wagoner, back to front, Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams celebrated against UC Davis last month.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Riley Wagoner, back to front, Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams celebrated against UC Davis last month.

As the motivational saying goes, “no rain, no rainbow.” An all too quick night in UC Santa Barbara’s Thunderdome in mid-October doused Hawaii’s perfect start in the Big West women’s volleyball race after eight consecutive wins. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii earns Thanksgiving Day win in 1st round of Las Vegas Classic
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up