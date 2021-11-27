comscore At least 3 people die in first winter storm in the U.K. | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
At least 3 people die in first winter storm in the U.K.

  • By Associated Press
  • Today

  • OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA VIA AP / NOV. 27

    A truck lies on its side after being blown over by gusts of wind of almost 100 miles (160 km) per hour which battered some areas of the country during Storm Arwen, in Hartlepool, England. The Met Office issued a rare red warning for wind from 3pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday as the first winter storm was set to batter the country.

LONDON >> At least three people have died in the U.K. after the year’s first winter storm battered parts of the countries with gusts of nearly 100 mph (160 kph).

The storm, which was named Arwen by the country’s Met Office, hit parts of the north of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland particularly hard late Friday and early today. Three men — one in each of those parts of the U.K. — died as trees were blown over.

The storm, which also caused road closures, train delays, power cuts and high waves, abated Saturday.

“Storm Arwen has delivered some dangerously strong winds overnight, with gusts in excess of 90 mph recorded,” the Met Office’s chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said. “The strong winds will move south across the U.K. through the day, gradually weakening.”

