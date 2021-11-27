Man, 69, allegedly attacked, robbed in Chinatown area

A 69-year-old man was allegedly beaten and robbed by three suspects in the Chinatown area, Honolulu police reported.

The Honolulu Police Department reported that on Friday at around 2:15 p.m. a 34-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and a third unidentified suspect demanded money from the suspect, who refused. The 34-year-old then allegedly punched the 69-year-old in the face, and he and the 17-year-old allegedly then held onto the victim while the third suspect continued punching.

The suspects took the victim’s wallet and fled on foot, but the 34-year-old and the 17-year-old were later arrested.

The third suspect’s whereabouts are unknown, HPD said.

The case has been classified as a second-degree robbery and a third-degree promoting dangerous drugs.