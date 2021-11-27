comscore Police investigate Black Friday mall shooting in Washington state | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police investigate Black Friday mall shooting in Washington state

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • CRAIG SAILOR/THE NEWS TRIBUNE VIA AP / NOV. 26 An officer guards an entrance to the Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, Wash. Gunshots rang out in the shopping center earlier in the evening with one person being shot.

    CRAIG SAILOR/THE NEWS TRIBUNE VIA AP / NOV. 26

    An officer guards an entrance to the Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, Wash. Gunshots rang out in the shopping center earlier in the evening with one person being shot.

  • PETE CASTER/THE NEWS TRIBUNE VIA AP People walk into the north entrance of the Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, Wash. A day earlier, multiple shots were fired inside the mall. One person was injured in the shooting.

    PETE CASTER/THE NEWS TRIBUNE VIA AP

    People walk into the north entrance of the Tacoma Mall in Tacoma, Wash. A day earlier, multiple shots were fired inside the mall. One person was injured in the shooting.

TACOMA, Wash. >> Police in Washington state today were investigating a shooting at a shopping mall that left one person seriously wounded and sent hundreds of Black Friday shoppers fleeing for exits or hiding in stores.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests had been reported in the previous night’s shooting at the Tacoma Mall, south of Seattle.

The shooting began just after 7 p.m. Friday near the mall’s food court. Officer Gary Wurges, a spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department, said two off duty officers working at the mall quickly called in that shots had been fired.

One person, a male, was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was in stable condition.

As shoppers fled the gunfire, officers attempted to locate the shooter. More than 60 law enforcement officers from Tacoma, Pierce County, Lakewood, Puyallup and the Washington State Patrol responded.

Seattle television station KOMO reported that officers working in the mall saw a small group get into a dispute that escalated with gunfire.

As the mall went into lockdown, shoppers left inside sheltered in place or hid inside stores.

“We were about to get up and I hear about six shots or something,” Daisey Dockter, who was finishing a meal with her aunt and uncle when gunfire broke out, told KOMO. “We all just start running toward the door. It’s a huge mob of people. Everyone’s kind of pushing.”

Fredrick Hoskins was shopping with his daughter when he heard gunfire.

“There was a boom, boom, boom … boom, boom, boom. Maybe like six shots,” Hoskins, who previously served in the military, told The News Tribune. “It sounded like a revolver, and it sounded like one shooter.”

The Tacoma Mall is Tacoma’s largest shopping mall, with more than 100 stores.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
University of Hawaii football team claims 38-14 victory over Wyoming in first win since 1991

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up