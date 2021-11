Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With packages piling up on doorsteps and parties filling family calendars, police and community partners are urging the public to be vigilant and celebrate the season responsibly now that COVID-19 emergency restrictions have been relaxed.

About 2,800 homes and businesses have been burglarized so far this year, and more than 18,600 thefts have been reported on Oahu, according to the Honolulu Police Department. That compares with 3,291 burglaries and 17,843 thefts in 2020 and 3,869 burglaries and 21,578 thefts in 2019.

With more consumers shopping online during the COVID-19 pandemic, package deliveries left on front porches and driveways are prime targets for thieves.

Interim Honolulu Police Chief Rade Vanic told the Honolulu Police Commission last week that deliveries should be arranged for when people are home, if possible, and that packages shouldn’t be left on doorsteps for any length of time.

Thefts should be reported immediately with as much information provided to police as possible, he said, while also advising against confronting “porch pirates” who are caught in the act.

“That could turn into something that could get somebody hurt. Call 911 immediately; don’t wait to see what they will do,” Vanic said.

Law enforcement officials also said it’s important for consumers to safely store their purchases while at the mall, and if shopping online, to make sure any advertised deals are the real deal and to secure personal information and payment methods.

“With the holiday shopping in full swing, shoppers should keep in mind that if a deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. These can come in the form of phishing emails or advertisements. If you think you have been victim of a scam, you should contact your bank, report the crime to local law enforcement, and file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov, regardless of dollar loss,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill.

Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said the potential for burglaries and thefts increases during the holiday season. He urged shoppers and homeowners to keep close watch on their valuables and to report suspicious vehicles or people by calling 911.

“As we celebrate this holiday season, it is important to be aware of the potential for burglaries and thefts. Make sure your doors and windows are locked when you leave your home and when you go to bed,” Alm said. “Never leave valuable items, such as tools, lawn mowers, grills, or golf clubs in plain sight outside your home. Regularly check your mailbox and outside your door so that packages are not in view.

“If you are going to be away for an extended period of time, make your home look occupied and don’t allow mail and packages to build up outside.”

Danger on the roads

Thieves aren’t the only threat to enjoying the holidays. The number of people arrested for impaired driving on Oahu this year has already surpassed last year’s total, and police statewide are working with community groups to encourage people to stay sober and drive safe.

Eighty people have died statewide in traffic tragedies this year, with nearly half of those deaths attributed to speeding, according to the state Department of Transportation. On Oahu, 72 fatal or critical collisions were recorded as of Nov. 15. There were only 54 traffic fatalities on Oahu in 2020, up from 51 in 2019.

Historically, nearly half of the drivers who died in vehicle crashes tested positive for drugs or alcohol.

As of Nov. 15, 2263 motorists had been arrested on Oahu for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, compared with 1,858 in 2020 and 3,271 in 2019.

HPD has more than doubled the number of sobriety checkpoints already this year, making 432 arrests at 479 checkpoints, compared with 178 arrests at 228 checkpoints in 2020 and 139 arrests at 145 locations in 2019.

“As a community, we can’t just wait for someone else to fix this problem or for the problem to go away on its own. … The next life lost could be yours or a loved one,” said acting Maj. James Slayter, head of HPD’s Traffic Detail. “So, no excuses Hawaii. … Please do your part to commute safely this holiday season and beyond.

“For decades HPD and our community partners have delivered the same message … (that) impaired driving, speeding and distracted driving are the leading causes for fatal and critical crashes. This is not new information, yet we continue to see these preventable tragedies occur over and over again. Enough is enough.”

Oahu roads have proved particularly deadly to motorcyclists this year, with a 142% increase in motorcycle fatalities. DOT data shows that 29 motorcyclists have been killed statewide, compared with 12 at this time in 2020.

Drive safe and sober

Officials remind drivers that getting hammered before getting behind the wheel could cost you everything.

“Drinking and driving is a serious problem that can shatter lives in a split second. As pandemic restrictions on bars and restaurants are loosened, we may see a rise in the number of drunk drivers on our roads,” Alm said. “If you choose to drink this holiday season, give your keys to a responsible and sober person before making a fatal mistake. We will prosecute drunk drivers to keep Honolulu safe. In addition to criminal penalties, drunk drivers face insurance rate increases of up to $10,000 per year.”

DOT is partnering with police, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and community safety organizations to increase public engagement, safe-driving education and enforcement through the end of the year. In a news release, MADD National President Alex Otte urged the public “to stay safe and enjoy this festive time by making sure plans for a designated driver are a top priority.”

To underscore that message, first responders gathered in Waikiki on Sunday for World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

DOT officials, Vanic and representatives from the Maui, Kauai and Hawaii County police departments joined MADD Hawaii and other stakeholders to light virtual candles to honor the lives lost on Hawaii roadways.

“These victims no longer have voices, so we’re speaking for them and doing our best to make sure there are no more of these senseless and preventable tragedies,” said DOT Highways Deputy Director Ed Sniffen in a news release. “It’s absolutely heartbreaking for the families who have to say goodbye because of someone else’s irresponsible actions. There really is no excuse for all of these dangerous behaviors and tragic deaths.”

The “No Excuses” holiday enforcement and education campaign started Wednesday throughout Hawaii, with sign-waving and rigorous enforcement of traffic safety laws, including speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belt use and pedestrian safety, according to a DOT news release.

Police are setting up sobriety checkpoints at random times and locations and increasing traffic enforcement to ensure motorists are obeying the speed limit and being safe and sober behind the wheel. That message is being reinforced in public service announcements on television and social media.

The MADD Hawaii Red Ribbon Challenge asks drivers to tie a red ribbon to their vehicle to show their commitment to never driving while intoxicated. The ribbons are available at Aloha Island Mart, Foodland and Napa Auto Parts stores statewide.

HOLIDAY SAFETY TIPS

>> Before going to the mall, check your vehicle. Remove valuable items, gym bags.

>> Shop during daylight hours if possible. If you need to go in the evening, go with a family member or friend.

>> Park nearby. Avoid parking in dark or secluded areas.

>> Hold onto your items firmly.

>> Consider carrying your wallet in your front pocket.

>> Don’t overload yourself with too many packages or bags.

>> Consider paying with a credit card instead of carrying cash.

>>Have the credit card company phone numbers in your cellphone in case your card gets stolen.

>> When you’re done and returning to your vehicle, consider having your keys readily available instead of fumbling through your purse or pockets.

>> Do not unload your items into your trunk and go back shopping. It takes only a few seconds for thieves to break into your vehicle.

>> Be vigilant, be aware of your surroundings at all times.

Source: CrimeStoppers Honolulu

Safe-travel tips

>> Slow down and obey the speed limits.

>> Always buckle up — every trip, day and night, year-round.

>> Plan a safe way home before you start consuming intoxicants.

>> Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even one alcoholic beverage can slow reaction times and impair judgement.

>> If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take their keys away.

>> Help them make other arrangements to get them to their destination safely.