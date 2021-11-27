comscore It’s make-or-break season for Hawaii’s small businesses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
It’s make-or-break season for Hawaii’s small businesses

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A man walks in front of Otto Cake on Saturday in Kaimuki.

  • MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sally Squires, who works in sales at Noa Noa at Ward Centre, demonstrates the different ways a sash skirt can be worn.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM House of Intention sales associate Noelle Holi, center, charged items purchased by Lisa Char, left, with positive energy during Small Business Saturday. The Kaimuki shop sells aromatic candles, crystals, gems and other holistic trinkets.

  • MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM Small retailers hope to see the same sort of spending trends as big-box stores did on Black Friday. Jesse Martinez of Island Olive Oil Company at Ward Centre filled a bottle with olive oil stored in a stainless-steel fusti container Saturday.

Small Business Saturday took on greater significance this year as many locally owned shops continue to fight for survival amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

