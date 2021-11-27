comscore Made in Maui County Festival offered in person and online | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Made in Maui County Festival offered in person and online

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The eighth annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival has been expanded and is now a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual shopping opportunities Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Read more

Families join for a face-to-face Thanksgiving at Hawaii nursing homes

