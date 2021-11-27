Made in Maui County Festival offered in person and online

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The eighth annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival has been expanded and is now a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual shopping opportunities Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Read more

WAILUKU >> The eighth annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival has been expanded and is now a hybrid event with both in-person and virtual shopping opportunities Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The festival, presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce with support from the county Office of Economic Development, will feature more than 30 vendors from Maui, Molokai and Lanai at the in-person event at the War Memorial special events field. Masks are required and temperature checks will be conducted at the entrance. Admission is free

For those shopping from afar, vendors will be included in the virtual event. A video stream with emcee Kathy Collins, vendor demonstrations, chef features and a lunchtime concert featuring Jordan Soon, Ahumanu, Marty Dread and Grammy winner Kalani Pe‘a will be shown on Facebook Live and on the virtual event page during the day.