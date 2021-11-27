New display honors pioneer businesswoman Jane Yonamine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For the Yonamine family, selling pearls was more than a business. It was a family affair and a way of life, said Amy Yonamine Roper, who worked at the pearl shop that her mother, Jane Yona­mine, opened in Tokyo in 1964.

Roper describes her mom, who grew up in Kamuela on Hawaii island and in Kalihi, as a pioneering businesswoman who treated all of her customers, many of whom were celebrities, like family. The Yonamine family hopes that their mother’s passion and drive can inspire the next generation of young women and entrepreneurs to pursue their goals.

“It was her life’s work,” Roper said. “She enjoyed it, and we enjoyed doing it with her.”

To honor Yonamine’s legacy in Japan and Hawaii, the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii unveiled a new display last week featuring photos, autographed cards and videos about her story and family.

“Jane’s knowledge and love of pearls built a bridge between Japan and the United States during a critical time in international relations,” said Nate Gyotoku, JCCH president and executive director, in a statement. “We are excited to share her legacy and story of perseverance through this exhibit.”

Yonamine, who married professional baseball player Wally Yonamine, always had a love for pearls. After moving to Tokyo in 1952 with her family, she received a loan from a family friend and opened the Wally Yona­mine Pearl Co., renting out a small section of a tailor’s shop.

Soon the business, which was later known as Jane’s Pearls, took off, and the family moved the shop to a bigger space across the street. Clients included four U.S. presidents; actors Harrison Ford, Clint Eastwood and Robert De Niro; actor and singer Vanessa Williams; and sumo wrestler Chad Rowan, also known as Akebono.

Roper and younger sister Wallis Yamamoto eventually opened a branch of Jane’s Pearls in Beverly Hills, later relocating to Redondo Beach, Calif. Jane Yonamine died in 2016, and the family closed the shop in 2019 after 55 years in business.

Growing up, Roper, Yamamoto and brother Paul Yona­mine spent a lot of time at their mom’s shop. She would put them to work after school and quiz them at the dinner table about running a business.

Paul Yonamine, Central Pacific Bank executive chairman, said opening a business in Japan as a woman in the 1960s, especially as someone who didn’t grow up there, wasn’t easy. His mother, who always wore a pair of pearl earrings, had to learn to speak Japanese once she moved to Tokyo, and took classes to learn more about the culture.

He remembers one day when he was at the shop, a customer was deciding between two pearl necklaces, and to his surprise, his mom recommended the less expensive one because it looked better on the customer.

“Even at an early age, I was puzzled because I thought you always wanted to sell the more expensive product. (But) she wanted to treat customers the way she wanted to be treated and give them the best recommendation,” he said. “That always left a lasting impression on me.”

Roper said the pearl shop was set up like a living room, where people would come to talk story and shop around. Jane Yonamine would serve coffee and snacks, a tradition the Yonamine sisters continued at the California store.

The Yonamine siblings also pointed out that their father, a Farrington High School graduate and the first American to go to Japan and play baseball in the post-World War II era, received many accolades and recognition over his lifetime. But they said they’re happy their mom is getting the attention she deserves.

“She gave so much of herself to build this business … but she was always there for us. We always thought she had such a good story,” said Wallis Yamamoto. “Hawaii is where she’s from, and it makes it wonderful that she’s recognized in Hawaii. It’s inspiring for young girls (and young entrepreneurs) who have dreams to start their own businesses and follow their dreams.”

The exhibit, funded in part by the Central Pacific Bank Foundation and the Yonamine family, is on display at the JCCH fronting South Beretania Street. It can also be viewed online at jcch.com/janes-pearls.

