New display honors pioneer businesswoman Jane Yonamine

  • By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY JAPANESE CULTURAL CENTER OF HAWAII The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii recently unveiled a display honoring Jane Yonamine, hoping to inspire other young women and entrepreneurs. Son Paul Yonamine spoke at the unveiling ceremony of the display at the JCCH. of the display at the JCCH.

  • COURTESY YONAMINE FAMILY Jane Yonamine, left, opened a pearl shop in Tokyo in 1964 and worked with many famous clients.

  • COURTESY YONAMINE FAMILY Jane Yonamine, second from right, opened a pearl shop in Tokyo in 1964 and worked with many famous clients.

  • COURTESY YONAMINE FAMILY Jane Yonamine opened a pearl shop in Tokyo in 1964 and worked with many famous clients. The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii recently unveiled a display honoring her, hoping to inspire other young women and entrepreneurs.

For the Yonamine family, selling pearls was more than a business. It was a family affair and a way of life, said Amy Yonamine Roper, who worked at the pearl shop that her mother, Jane Yona­mine, opened in Tokyo in 1964. Read more

