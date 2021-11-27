New display honors pioneer businesswoman Jane Yonamine
By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
COURTESY JAPANESE CULTURAL CENTER OF HAWAII
The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii recently unveiled a display honoring Jane Yonamine, hoping to inspire other young women and entrepreneurs. Son Paul Yonamine spoke at the unveiling ceremony of the display at the JCCH. of the display at the JCCH.
Jane Yonamine opened a pearl shop in Tokyo in 1964 and worked with many famous clients. The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii recently unveiled a display honoring her, hoping to inspire other young women and entrepreneurs.