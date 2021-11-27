Program offers training in politics, nonprofit advocacy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pacific Resource Partnership is taking applications for a new generation of local leaders who want to join political campaigns, run for office or “take their passion for political advocacy to the next level.” Read more

Successful applicants will undergo 15 weeks of classroom instruction on Oahu beginning in January, with the potential for internships in politics, political campaigns, public service, government and nonprofit advocacy.

The deadline for applications is Friday, including from neighbor island candidates. More information and applications are available at partnersfordemocracyhi.org.

PRP calls its program Partners for Democracy.

“We established this program to build the next generation of leaders and provide them the opportunity to take a deep dive into policy issues in Hawaii and learn how to run an effective campaign,” Kyle Chock, PRP’s interim executive director, said in a statement. “Whether you’re just out of college and interested in getting more involved or midcareer and wanted to explore a new path in public policy, we encourage you to apply for the Partners for Democracy program.”

PRP polling from 2018 and 2019 identified affordable housing, homelessness and economic hardship as some of the top concerns of Hawaii residents.

“Partners for Democracy will give a new generation of leaders the opportunity to contribute to addressing and resolving some of these issues,” PRP said in announcing the new training program. “PRP also launched KAKOU, a Hawaii-focused civic engagement mobile app, in 2019 to encourage voting and legislative participation, and has offered its successful Executive Leadership Program to its member contractors for three years.”

PRP is a nonprofit organization that represents the Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters and more than 240 Hawaii contractors.