Mililani alumnus Dillon Gabriel announces he will transfer from Central Florida

Mililani alumnus Dillon Gabriel, who spent three seasons at Central Florida, announced today that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Gabriel, who holds Hawaii’s high school football career passing record with 9,848 yards, posted a video on Twitter announcing his decision.

“After much prayer and reflection, I have decided my journey at UCF has come to an end,” Gabriel wrote. “To my teammates, I was honored to be your captain and will miss you. I wish you well as you finish your the season. I cherish the memories I have made with you as a UCF Knight.”

Gabriel won the starting quarterback job in the second game of his freshman season in 2019 and threw for 3,653 yards and 29 touchdowns.

As a sophomore, Gabriel threw for 3,570 yards and 32 touchdowns in 10 games and was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award given to the nation’s top quarterback, and the Maxwell Award, which is handed out to the best player in the country regardless of position.

Gabriel played in just three games this season due to a broken clavicle he suffered at the end of the Louisville game on Sept. 17.

He will leave UCF fifth in school history in passing touchdowns with 61, sixth with 7,223 passing yards and seventh with 484 completions.

His 8.91 passing yards per attempt is the school record.