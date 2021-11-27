Rainbow Wahine waste no time repeating as Big West champions and clinching NCAA tourney berth
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii players Brooke Van Sickle, Riley Wagoner, Amber Igiede, Kate Lang and Janelle Gong gathered to celebrate a point late in the match against the Cal State Northridge Matadors.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Skyler Williams hit against the Cal State Northridge Matadors.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle raised the trophy on Friday as the Rainbow Wahine celebrated their Big West title.
