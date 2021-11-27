comscore Rainbow Wahine waste no time repeating as Big West champions and clinching NCAA tourney berth | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine waste no time repeating as Big West champions and clinching NCAA tourney berth

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii players Brooke Van Sickle, Riley Wagoner, Amber Igiede, Kate Lang and Janelle Gong gathered to celebrate a point late in the match against the Cal State Northridge Matadors.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Skyler Williams hit against the Cal State Northridge Matadors.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle raised the trophy on Friday as the Rainbow Wahine celebrated their Big West title.

Hawaii entered the week with two chances to wrap up a conference championship. The Rainbow Wahine took care of it in one. Read more

