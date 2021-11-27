Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Lubbock Christian vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown—Gonzaga vs. Eastern Illinois, noon; Utah at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

CHEERLEADING

OIA: Western Division Championships, 1 p.m., at Kaiser High.

CROSS COUNTRY

OIA: Championships, 8:30 a.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

FOOTBALL

OIA Open division: Farrington at Mililani, Kahuku at Campbell; varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division I: Aiea at Waipahu, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Radford, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game; Kaimuki vs. McKinley at Roosevelt High, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown—Utah vs. Eastern Illinois, noon; Gonzaga at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Friday

Junior varsity girls Division I

‘Iolani 54, Punahou 40

Junior varsity boys Division I

Maryknoll 52, ‘Iolani 31

Wednesday

Junior varsity boys Division I

Maryknoll 52, Saint Louis 35

Junior varsity boys Division II

Saint Louis 58, Maryknoll 43