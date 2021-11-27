Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 12:37 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASKETBALL College men: Lubbock Christian vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym. College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown—Gonzaga vs. Eastern Illinois, noon; Utah at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. CHEERLEADING OIA: Western Division Championships, 1 p.m., at Kaiser High. CROSS COUNTRY OIA: Championships, 8:30 a.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park. FOOTBALL OIA Open division: Farrington at Mililani, Kahuku at Campbell; varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division I: Aiea at Waipahu, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game. OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Radford, varsity begins 25 minutes after 4 p.m. junior varsity game; Kaimuki vs. McKinley at Roosevelt High, 6 p.m. VOLLEYBALL Big West women: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SUNDAY BASKETBALL College women: Rainbow Wahine Showdown—Utah vs. Eastern Illinois, noon; Gonzaga at Hawaii, 2:30 p.m.; games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. BASKETBALL ILH Friday Junior varsity girls Division I ‘Iolani 54, Punahou 40 Junior varsity boys Division I Maryknoll 52, ‘Iolani 31 Wednesday Junior varsity boys Division I Maryknoll 52, Saint Louis 35 Junior varsity boys Division II Saint Louis 58, Maryknoll 43 Previous Story Hawaii opens weekend tournament with easy win over Eastern Illinois Next Story Television and radio - Nov. 27, 2021