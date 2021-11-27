Despite win, Hawaii loses chance to sneak into a bowl game

LARAMIE, WYO. >> The University of Hawaii football team’s season appears to have come to an end.
There appears to be enough bowl-eligible FBS teams to fill the 82 slots in the 41 bowl games.
The Warriors, who defeated Wyoming today to improve to 6-7, did not meet the bowl-eligibility requirement of a .500 or better regular-season record. They had hoped to earn a berth if the 41 bowls could not fill all their slots. There were 75 eligible teams entering this weekend. But by late this afternoon, 83 teams had met the .500-or-better requirement.
The Warriors have the slightest chance if at least two bowl-eligible teams decline invitations. In 2016, a 6-7 UH team earned a berth in the Hawaii Bowl.
For now, the Warriors are planning to return to Honolulu on Sunday morning in preparation for the offseason.
