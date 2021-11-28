Firefighters expect to contain Kalihi wild fire today that threatened homes over the Thanksgiving weekend

Firefighters from the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) expect by day’s end to have a wildfire completely contained that has been burning since Thanksgiving Day and posed a risk to hundreds of homes.

The fire, called the Kahauiki Last Char fire, started on land below the Honolulu Forest Reserve on Thursday and by Friday had moved to state lands. Between 10 and 21 firefighters and support staff have been responding since noon on Friday to the fire which is estimated to have charred about 50 acres.

A team of DOFAW wildland firefighters is expected to be on fire watch Monday to ensure the fire has been extinguished.

DOFAW Incident Commander Jason Misaki said today that crews were putting water, by hand and by helicopter, on stubborn hot spots still burning or smoking in the Ironwood-dominated forest.

The fire sped up the ridge behind the Kam IV Apartments in Kalihi before crossing an access road to the other side, where hundreds of homes at Fort Shafter sat below the fire.

“We are fortunate that there is a road at the top of the ridge,” Misaki said.

The road provided “relatively easy access” for equipment and personnel, he said.

Responders set up two portable water tanks which a contract helicopter and the Honolulu Fire Department Air One chopper used for water drops on hot spots. Light rain also helped stamp down the flames.

Over the past two days, responders have concentrated on looking for “smokers” and “hot spots,” using hand tools to dig in the soil and placing their hands near the ground to feel for heat.

Firefighters then strung waterlines through the dense forest so that they could douse the trouble areas.

Misaki cautioned that this fire is a reminder of how quickly wildfire can break out and spread even in urban areas. Honolulu can be seen from much of the now charred ridge.

“Ten years ago, it was unusual for us to be fighting fire in November. Now we’re called out pretty much every month, so there’s no longer a set fire season,” he said.

Misaki said forest vegetation around most of Hawaii is really dry, and it will take significant winter rains to reduce the threat.