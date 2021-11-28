Hawaii island man, 37, critically hurt after ATV strikes van in Ocean View Estates

The Hawaii County Police Department said a 37-year-old Ocean View Estates man was severely injured when the ATV he was riding collided with a vehicle on Saturday.

HPD Sgt. Thomas Koyanagi said officers responded to a call at 9 a.m. Saturday and found the man had been ejected from a 2002 Honda Rancher ATV after he failed to stop at the intersection of Plumeria Lane and Coconut Drive in Ocean View and sideswiped a 2000 Dodge van.

The man was transported to Kona Community Hospital and later transferred to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu, where police said he is currently listed in critical condition.

A 65-year-old man driving the van, along with his 64-year-old and 68-year-old passengers, all Ocean View residents as well, were not injured.

Koyanagi said police believe speed and the use of drugs and/or alcohol are factors, and have initiated an investigation into the crash. Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646, Ext. 229 or via email at jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov.