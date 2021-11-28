Kekaha Beach advised closed for swimming after shark spotted chasing diver to shore

Kauai officials have advised no swimming at Kekaha Beach due to the sighting of an 8-to-10 foot shark.

Ocean Safety Bureau officials report that a shark was sighted chasing a diver to shore, near the area known as Intersections on Sunday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Ocean Safety officials have posted warning signs and will reassess the area today.

For updates, call the Ocean Safety Bureau at (808) 241-4984 or ask a county lifeguard.