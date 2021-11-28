comscore Warning signs posted after box jellyfish spotted at beaches in Waikiki, Ala Moana areas | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Warning signs posted after box jellyfish spotted at beaches in Waikiki, Ala Moana areas

  • Today

Warning signs have been posted along the beach in Waikiki and at Ala Moana Beach Park after box jellyfish were seen this afternoon.

Beachgoers are advised to speak with lifeguards to get the latest info before attempting to enter the water.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Who is the real Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein enabler or pawn?

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up