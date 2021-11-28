Warning signs posted after box jellyfish spotted at beaches in Waikiki, Ala Moana areas

Warning signs have been posted along the beach in Waikiki and at Ala Moana Beach Park after box jellyfish were seen this afternoon.
Beachgoers are advised to speak with lifeguards to get the latest info before attempting to enter the water.
