comscore Woman arrested for biting police officer in Pearl City | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Woman arrested for biting police officer in Pearl City

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today

A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Pearl City early this morning for allegedly biting a Honolulu Police officer.

The woman was in police custody when she allegedly bit a 44-year-old male police officer at about 2:10 a.m.

She was arrested near the Pearl City Shopping Center for assault on a law enforcement officer in the first degree and for harassment.

The woman is in police custody, and the incident is under investigation.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Kekaha Beach advised closed for swimming after shark spotted chasing diver to shore

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up