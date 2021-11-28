Woman arrested for biting police officer in Pearl City

A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Pearl City early this morning for allegedly biting a Honolulu Police officer.

The woman was in police custody when she allegedly bit a 44-year-old male police officer at about 2:10 a.m.

She was arrested near the Pearl City Shopping Center for assault on a law enforcement officer in the first degree and for harassment.

The woman is in police custody, and the incident is under investigation.