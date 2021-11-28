Dave Reardon: Hawaii would have been entertaining to watch in a bowl game
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:39 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens breaks downfield for a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams on Nov. 20.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree