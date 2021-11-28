Hawaii falls in Rainbow Wahine Showdown final

Kaylynne Troung and Abby O’Connor scored 14 points each to lead Gonzaga past Hawaii 68-49 in the final game of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center today.

Amy Atwell led the host Rainbow Wahine with 16 points.

Hawaii fell to 2-5 while Gonzaga improved to 6-1.

Utah beat Eastern Illinois 93-77 in today’s first game.