LARAMIE, WYO. >> “Fee-So!… Fee-So! …”

The chants grew louder and then exploded into a roar as tight end Steven Fiso entered the visitors’ locker room following the Hawaii football team’s 38-14 road victory over Wyoming.

“He’s my roommate back home,” linebacker Darius Muasau said of Fiso, who caught the first two touchdown passes of his three-season UH career. “It’s a special moment to see him shine. It means a lot to me.”

Fiso was admittedly lost in emotion.

“It means a lot that my teammates support me,” Fiso said.

Fiso grew up in American Samoa, where football often is played on rock-strewn fields. After the game, coach Todd Graham handed a sledgehammer to Fiso to break the ceremonial victory rock.

Fiso was recruited as defensive back. He was used mostly on special teams in 2019 and 2020. After reviewing videos of every practice, Graham and his eldest son, offensive coordinator Bo Graham, met to discuss personnel moves. “Bo and I talked, and I said, ‘I think this guy can really help you,’ ” Todd Graham recalled. “He was thrilled to have him.”

Todd Graham said injuries and other factors delayed Fiso’s development as a tight end. But in recent weeks, Fiso has impressed with his blocking, route-running and coverage recognition. Against Colorado State last week, Fiso dropped a pass from Chevan Cordeiro. “I had to make up for it,” Fiso said.

He paid off the IOU with a 19-yard scoring catch in the second quarter and 32-yard touchdown reception with 6:27 to play.

Cordeiro said he jokingly ordered Fiso to get a good sleep on Friday night because he might be busy during the game. “And he balled out today,” Cordeiro said, proudly.

UH has successful line change

The line dance began 10 days ago when left guard Micah Vanterpool suffered problems with his appendix. Eliki Tanuvasa started at left guard against Colorado State. When Tanuvasa suffered an injury, center Kohl Levao moved to left guard. On Saturday, Levao stayed at left guard and second-year freshman Maurice Ta‘ala started at center. Ta‘ala, the younger brother of nose tackle Blessman Ta‘ala, did not have a bad snap or missed assignment.

“I’ve been preparing for this,” Ta‘ala said, “Coach (A’Lique) Terry prepared me. He’s a great (offensive line) coach. You’ve always got to be ready for your team.”

When left tackle Ilm Manning left the game for a series to wrap an ankle, sophomore Kauka Umiamaka entered and played well.

Shipley reaches a new level

War Memorial Stadium has this mind-messing message to visiting teams: “Welcome to 7,220 feet.”

Testing his altitude-fueled range, UH’s Matthew Shipley attempted 60-yard kicks during pregame warmups.

During the game, Shipley connected on a 25-yard field goal. It was his 18th field goal of the season, the most for a UH kicker since Tyler Hadden’s total in 2016.

Cowboys hear the boo birds

Senior day turned into a boos party for the Cowboys.

Unhappy with play-calling and productivity, the crowd of 14,213 at War Memorial Stadium could be heard jeering.

The Cowboys, who are 6-6, clinched bowl eligibility with last week’s upset of Utah State.