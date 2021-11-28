Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 28, 2021

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Ben Gale of Hawaii Kai discovered a sign of home while visiting San Francisco in September. Photo by Junior Gale.
In September, Dusty Loffarelli of Waikiki snapped a selfie in front of the Hawaii surf shop in Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain. He writes the main surf beach — Playa Zurriola Hondartza — is right across the street from the shop.
Waikiki resident Nellie Lee visited her old neighborhood in Garmisch, Germany, in August, where she discovered Shaka Burgerhouse, which had replaced a McDonald’s. Photo by JR Holt.