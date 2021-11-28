comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Nov. 28, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Nov. 28, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Ben Gale of Hawaii Kai discovered a sign of home while visiting San Francisco in September. Photo by Junior Gale.

    Ben Gale of Hawaii Kai discovered a sign of home while visiting San Francisco in September. Photo by Junior Gale.

  • In September, Dusty Loffarelli of Waikiki snapped a selfie in front of the Hawaii surf shop in Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain. He writes the main surf beach — Playa Zurriola Hondartza — is right across the street from the shop.

    In September, Dusty Loffarelli of Waikiki snapped a selfie in front of the Hawaii surf shop in Donostia-San Sebastian, Spain. He writes the main surf beach — Playa Zurriola Hondartza — is right across the street from the shop.

  • Waikiki resident Nellie Lee visited her old neighborhood in Garmisch, Germany, in August, where she discovered Shaka Burgerhouse, which had replaced a McDonald’s. Photo by JR Holt.

    Waikiki resident Nellie Lee visited her old neighborhood in Garmisch, Germany, in August, where she discovered Shaka Burgerhouse, which had replaced a McDonald’s. Photo by JR Holt.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - November 21, 2021

Scroll Up