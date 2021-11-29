Man, 49, critically injured in pedestrian accident in Wahiawa

A 49-year-old man was critically injured after he was hit by a vehicle in Wahiawa Sunday night.

The collision occurred on Kamehameha Highway, north of Avocado Street at about 7:55 p.m.

Police said a vehicle operated by a 46-year-old man was traveling northbound on the highway when it struck the pedestrian. The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Police said the pedestrian did not appear to be in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision. He sustained injuries to his head and body and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said speed, drugs or alcohol were not factors on the part of the motorist.