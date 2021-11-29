comscore Maui ends legal fight over pollution | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui ends legal fight over pollution

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

Maui County has decided not to appeal the latest U.S. District Court decision regarding pollution from its Lahaina sewage treatment plant, ending a lengthy legal battle that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Read more

