Kokua Line: Where can I renew my license on a Saturday? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Where can I renew my license on a Saturday?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

Question: Will the DMV open longer because the licenses are expiring? Read more

