Puuhonua o Waianae completes first, prototype house to help residents relocate from nearby harbor
By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Puuhonua o Waianae residents work fronting the new house.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, Puuhonua o Waianae resident Sara Baird, left, and James Pakele, president of Dynamic Community Solutions, stand inside the new house at the mauka village in Waianae Valley.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
James Pakele, president of Dynamic Community Solutions, moves panels outside the newly built house at the mauka village in Waianae Valley. Puuhonua o Waianae cleared 20 acres it acquired in March 2020 and built its first new permanent house, a duplex with two A-frames. It plans to build 80 duplexes in the valley, clean up the makai camp and move everyone up to the permanent housing.