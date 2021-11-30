comscore Puuhonua o Waianae completes first, prototype house to help residents relocate from nearby harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Puuhonua o Waianae completes first, prototype house to help residents relocate from nearby harbor

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Puuhonua o Waianae residents work fronting the new house.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, Puuhonua o Waianae resident Sara Baird, left, and James Pakele, president of Dynamic Community Solutions, stand inside the new house at the mauka village in Waianae Valley.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM James Pakele, president of Dynamic Community Solutions, moves panels outside the newly built house at the mauka village in Waianae Valley. Puuhonua o Waianae cleared 20 acres it acquired in March 2020 and built its first new permanent house, a duplex with two A-frames. It plans to build 80 duplexes in the valley, clean up the makai camp and move everyone up to the permanent housing.

Until recently Matt Tabag- Kalua lived in a tent on state land at Waianae Small Boat Harbor, alongside 200 other residents of Puuhonua o Waianae Houseless Makai Village. Read more

