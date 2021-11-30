comscore Hawaii Pacific University Sharks edge Eagles in conference opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii Pacific University Sharks edge Eagles in conference opener

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

Senior Amy Baum’s double-double led the way as Hawaii Pacific opened PacWest Conference play with a 69-64 win over Concordia Irvine at the Shark Tank on Monday. Read more

Braves pick up former All-Star, Kauai High grad Kirby Yates for bullpen

