Hawaii Pacific University Sharks edge Eagles in conference opener

Senior Amy Baum’s double-double led the way as Hawaii Pacific opened PacWest Conference play with a 69-64 win over Concordia Irvine at the Shark Tank on Monday. Read more

Baum led all Sharks (4-2, 1-0) with 22 points while also collecting 11 rebounds. Baum nearly turned her double-double into a triple-double, dishing out eight assists. Tavie Rowell wasn’t far behind her teammate, adding 20 points and six rebounds.

The Eagles (3-3, 0-1) were led by Jasmine Rachel’s game-high 27 points. Katie Timmerman added 13 points, while the Sharks held Michaela VanderKlugt to 11 points and eight rebounds.

Concordia Irvine managed to claw back from a six-point deficit to tie it at 47 late in the third quarter, but watched HPU pull away to take a 10-point advantage midway through the final frame.

The Sharks will remain home, hosting Point Loma on Thursday at the Shark Tank. The PWC contest is set to tip-off at 4:30 p.m.

Hawaii Pacific falls to Concordia Irvine

The Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team trailed throughout their PacWest Conference opener, as Concordia Irvine coasted to a wire-to-wire 71-54 victory at the Shark Tank on Monday night.

After cutting the lead to three at the 9:35 mark, the Sharks (3-3, 0-1) watched the Eagles (4-3, 1-0) race away to take a 30-19 lead at the halftime break. A 10-0 CUI run to start the second half would decide the game.

The Sharks were led by Rodney Hounshell’s 13 points, while Domantas Sakickas added six points while grabbing nine rebounds. The Eagles’ Josh Caston led all scorers with 23 points and nine rebounds. D-II leading scorer Wayne Arnold finished with 22 points for Concordia Irvine.

Hawaii Pacific plays again on Thursday night, hosting Point Loma at 6:30 p.m. at The Shark Tank.