Moanalua tips Mililani in 5 sets to advance to OIA girls volleyball final against Kahuku | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Moanalua tips Mililani in 5 sets to advance to OIA girls volleyball final against Kahuku

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM The Moanalua girls volleyball team stormed the court to celebrate its five-set victory over Mililani on Tuesday at Moanalua’s gym.

    PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM

The win at Moanalua’s gym — which was at maximum, restricted capacity — thrust Na Menehune into the final of the OIA Division I girls volleyball playoffs. Read more

