Moanalua tips Mililani in 5 sets to advance to OIA girls volleyball final against Kahuku
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
PAUL HONDA / PHONDA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Moanalua girls volleyball team stormed the court to celebrate its five-set victory over Mililani on Tuesday at Moanalua’s gym.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree