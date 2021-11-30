comscore Stephen Tsai: Hawaii football was an interesting watch, even at 6-7 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stephen Tsai: Hawaii football was an interesting watch, even at 6-7

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens (6) breaks downfield for a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii wide receiver Zion Bowens (6) breaks downfield for a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Honolulu.

Here are five examples why the University of Hawaii football team’s year was more interesting than yours: Read more

Previous Story
Braves pick up former All-Star, Kauai High grad Kirby Yates for bullpen

Scroll Up