comscore Travel restrictions caused by newest variant have yet to impact on Honolulu Marathon | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Travel restrictions caused by newest variant have yet to impact on Honolulu Marathon

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:29 p.m.

International travel restrictions caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus had not as of late Monday affected the Honolulu Marathon and its two associated running events scheduled for Dec. 11 and 12, officials said. Read more

Previous Story
Braves pick up former All-Star, Kauai High grad Kirby Yates for bullpen

Scroll Up