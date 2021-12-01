Shark warning signs posted at Maili Beach Park

Honolulu lifeguards have posted signs warning the public of a 10-to-12-foot shark spotted at a surf spot at Maili Beach Park in Leeward Oahu today.
A shark has been seen feeding on a turtle in the area of the Green Lanterns surf spot.
Beachgoers are advised to used caution in the area.
