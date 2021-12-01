comscore Shark warning signs posted at Maili Beach Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Shark warning signs posted at Maili Beach Park

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  • Updated 11:37 am

Honolulu lifeguards have posted signs warning the public of a 10-to-12-foot shark spotted at a surf spot at Maili Beach Park in Leeward Oahu today.

A shark has been seen feeding on a turtle in the area of the Green Lanterns surf spot.

Beachgoers are advised to used caution in the area.

