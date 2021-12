Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

AARP Hawaii has appointed three new members to its executive council:

>> Dr. Warren Wong has dedicated his career to the advancement of senior care. He is a clinical professor in geriatric medicine at the John A. Burns School of Medicine and a medical director at Healthpersonas.com. Wong is founder of the geriatrics service at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii.

>> Barbara Kreig has private business experience that includes 13 years in international business and law firm practice focusing on labor and employment, government contracts and nonprofit governance.

>> Don Yabusaki has a wealth of information technology experience in the private, nonprofit and public sectors. Most recently, he managed the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs for the past eight years.

