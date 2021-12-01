comscore Hawaii Grown: Iowa State teammates get to meet on the mat | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown: Iowa State teammates get to meet on the mat

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY IOWA STATE ATHLETICS Kysen Terukina, above right, defeated nationally ranked wrestlers to reach a 125-pound final.

  • COURTESY IOWA STATE ATHLETICS Corey Cabanban

  • COURTESY IOWA STATE ATHLETICS Corey Cabanban, above left, defeated nationally ranked wrestlers to reach a 125-pound final.

  • COURTESY IOWA STATE ATHLETICS Kysen Terukina

Kysen Terukina and Corey Cabanban dominated high school wrestling in Hawaii, combining to finish No. 1 in Hawaii Prep World's pound-for-pound rankings for four straight years from 2017 to '20.

