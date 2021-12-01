Hawaii Grown: Iowa State teammates get to meet on the mat
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:45 a.m.
COURTESY IOWA STATE ATHLETICS
Kysen Terukina, above right, defeated nationally ranked wrestlers to reach a 125-pound final.
COURTESY IOWA STATE ATHLETICS
Corey Cabanban
COURTESY IOWA STATE ATHLETICS
Corey Cabanban, above left, defeated nationally ranked wrestlers to reach a 125-pound final.
-
COURTESY IOWA STATE ATHLETICS
Kysen Terukina
