Hawaii Grown Notes: Football and women’s volleyball

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura carried a Cougars flag on the field while surrounded by Cougars fans after WSU defeated Washington 40-13 on Friday in the Apple Cup.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / NOV. 13 UNLV quarterback Cameron Friel was named Freshman of the Year in the Mountain West.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Utah defensive end Mika Tafua corralled Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis in the first half of Friday’s game in Salt Lake City.

Cameron Friel, Kailua ’21: The UNLV quarterback was named the Freshman of the Year in the Mountain West Conference on Tuesday. Read more

