Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle, Robyn Ah Mow earn top All-Big West volleyball honors

Hawaii senior Brooke Van Sickle was named the Big West women’s volleyball Player of the Year and Robyn Ah Mow earned Coach of the Year honors, the conference announced today.

UH middle blockers Amber Igiede and Skyler Williams and setter Kate Lang joined Van Sickle on the All-Big West first team. Lang was also named to the conference’s All-Freshman team.

Van Sickle, a senior outside hitter, led the Big West in points per set overall (4.56) and in conference matches (4.52). She ended the regular season second in the conference with 3.80 kills and 0.38 aces per set overall. She hit .272 and at 5-foot-9 ranks third on the team in blocking with 59 total and .062 per set.

Led by Igiede and Williams, the Rainbow Wahine led the Big West in blocking this season. Igiede, a sophomore, led the Big West with 1.33 blocks per set in league play and ranked second with a .391 hitting percentage. Williams, a senior, hit .324 overall and .347 in Big West matches and averages 0.99 blocks per set. Igiede and Williams repeated as first-team selections.

Lang took over full-time setting duties at the start of UH’s Big West schedule and averaged a league-high 11.54 assists over UH’s 70 sets in the conference season. She ran an attack that finished second in the conference at .272. She also averaged 2.93 digs per set, good for third on the team, and posted 11 double-doubles.

Ah Mow, in her fourth season, guided the Rainbow Wahine (21-7, 18-2 BWC) to a second straight conference championship and 28th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. She shared the award in 2019.

The Rainbow Wahine are in Seattle this week and face Mississippi State (25-5) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Alaska Airlines Arena.