Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death, 126 additional infections

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported one new coronavirus-related death and 126 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s totals since the start of the pandemic to 1,027 fatalities and 87,898 cases.

The latest death was on Oahu. No further information was immediately available regarding the latest deaths.

The state’s official coronavirus-related death toll includes 762 fatalities on Oahu, 139 on Hawaii island, 101 on Maui, 13 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 11 Hawaii residents who died outside the state.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 780,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 48.5 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 52 new cases on Oahu, 17 on Hawaii island, 18 on Maui, 34 on Kauai and six Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state. One case was removed from the total for Molokai.

State health officials have been including probable infections in its total case counts. Probable infections include people who never received a confirmatory test but are believed to have had the virus because of their known exposure and symptoms or because of a positive antigen test.

Today’s count are cases tallied by the department on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases by island since the start of the outbreak are 59,673 on Oahu, 11,725 on Hawaii island, 10,024 on Maui, 3,156 on Kauai, 245 on Molokai, and 145 on Lanai. There are also 2,930 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed outside of the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,294 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases decreased today by 43.

The seven-day average case count for Oahu is 43 and the seven-day average positivity rate is 1.1%, state health officials said today.

The latest Hawaii COVID-19 vaccine summary says 2,343,946 vaccine doses have been administered through state and federal distribution programs as of Wednesday, up 8,590 from a day earlier. Health officials say that 71.5% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated, and 77.3% have received at least one dose.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii infection cases, 5,045 have required hospitalizations, with five new hospitalizations reported today.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.