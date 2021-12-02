Kakaako robbery suspects use Taser on security guard before ramming truck through storefront

Honolulu police are investigating an early morning robbery where a security guard was tased and four electric bikes were taken from a business in Kakaako early today.

The robbery occurred at Segway of Hawaii at the Coral Commercial Center on Auahi Street at about 5:10 a.m.

Video footage from a surveillance video showed one of three suspects using a torch against the store window before a security guard approached them.

The suspect then tased the guard.

The footage then shows three suspects clad in hoodies reverse a black pickup truck into the storefront, shattering the glass window. They then fled the scene in the vehicle with three electric dirt bikes and an electric bicycle taken from the store.

The pickup truck has the word “Aloha” and a black and white floral stripe sticker emblazoned on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.