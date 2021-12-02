comscore Column: COVID winter is coming. Time to strengthen our defenses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: COVID winter is coming. Time to strengthen our defenses

  • By Drs. Jonathan Dworkin and Darragh O’Carroll
  • Today
  • Updated 6:17 p.m.
  • Jonathan Dworkin, M.D., is a clinical infectious diseases specialist based on Hawaii island.

  • Darragh O’Carroll, M.D., is a Honolulu emergency physician, writer and CNN medical analyst.

Viruses have a way of ruining sunny predictions. Not even a week after county officials on Oahu announced the island’s exit from the pandemic, the news of another coronavirus variant cast a bleak shadow over the holidays. This shouldn’t surprise anyone. The struggle against COVID-19 is not won in Hawaii until it’s won everywhere. Read more

