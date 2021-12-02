Column: COVID winter is coming. Time to strengthen our defenses
- By Drs. Jonathan Dworkin and Darragh O’Carroll
-
Today
- Updated 6:17 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Jonathan Dworkin, M.D., is a clinical infectious diseases specialist based on Hawaii island.
-
Darragh O’Carroll, M.D., is a Honolulu emergency physician, writer and CNN medical analyst.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree