comscore Silversword women collect volleyball awards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Silversword women collect volleyball awards

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

Chaminade women’s volleyball team earned multiple honors, placing three players and its coach in the All-Region teams. Read more

Previous Story
Moanalua tips Mililani in 5 sets to advance to OIA girls volleyball final against Kahuku

Scroll Up