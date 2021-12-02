Silversword women collect volleyball awards

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chaminade women’s volleyball team earned multiple honors, placing three players and its coach in the All-Region teams.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association named Kabalis Hoke as the AVCA II West Region Coach of the Year.

Outside hitter Brooklen Pe‘a and setter Alexis Byrnes made it to the All-West Region first teams for both the AVCA and Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association.

Pe‘a was also named the Pacific West Conference Player of the Year, finishing the season averaging 2.98 kills, 2.34 digs, 30 aces. She also led the Silverswords to their first conference title since 1996.

Byrnes earned the Pac West Setter and Newcomer of the Year after breaking a school record with 1,127 assists, 34 blocks and 139 kills.

Anna Dalla Vecchia was selected as an honorable mention All-West Region libero by the AVCA and earned PacWest first team honors with 619 digs, which broke the school record.

Hoke led Chaminade to 27 wins, the Pac West title and the team’s fourth postseason appearance.

>> Hawaii Hilo outside hitter Bria Beale was named to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association All-West Region second team.

Beale led the Pacific West Conference in kills, assists and points, was selected the PacWest Player of the Week three times and totaled 320 kills this season. Beale ends her career with the second most career kills, third most digs and fourth most aces in Vulcan school history.

Concordia dumps Chaminade in hoops

Chaminade women’s basketball team opened up conference play with a loss to Concordia 64-49 at McCabe Gym on Wednesday.

The Eagles never trailed and had three players in double digits scoring. Michaela Vanderklugt scored 17, Katie Timmerman had 16, and Savannah Felix-Amoroso added 15 to help lift the team to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in Pacific West Conference play.

Dallas Martinez led the Silverswords with 12 points and Mary-Lee Mitchell added 10 as the team fell to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in conference.

Chaminade faces Point Loma on Saturday.