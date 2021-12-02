comscore Prep football preview: Kahuku hoping math adds up to win over Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Prep football preview: Kahuku hoping math adds up to win over Waianae

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku Red Raiders receiver Kainoa Carvalho scored a touchdown during the first half against the Campbell Sabers at Campbell on Saturday.

In a battle of math teachers, Matt Murakawa and Sterling Carvalho can almost calculate what the other is thinking. Read more

