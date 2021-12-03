comscore Rearview: Looking back at things learned during 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Rearview Mirror

Rearview: Looking back at things learned during 2021

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.
  • PACIFIC WAR MEMORIAL COMMITTEE The Pacific War Memorial Committee considered building an eight-lane Memorial Boulevard from Pearl Harbor to Diamond Head.

    PACIFIC WAR MEMORIAL COMMITTEE

    The Pacific War Memorial Committee considered building an eight-lane Memorial Boulevard from Pearl Harbor to Diamond Head.

  • STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii had papergirls as well as boys. Janine Lum was one of about a dozen in 1975.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Hawaii had papergirls as well as boys. Janine Lum was one of about a dozen in 1975.

Every year about this time, I write about the things I learned in the past 12 months. Read more

Previous Story
Many Christmas trees already sold, but plenty still are available

Scroll Up