Rearview: Looking back at things learned during 2021
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:30 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PACIFIC WAR MEMORIAL COMMITTEE
The Pacific War Memorial Committee considered building an eight-lane Memorial Boulevard from Pearl Harbor to Diamond Head.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER
Hawaii had papergirls as well as boys. Janine Lum was one of about a dozen in 1975.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree