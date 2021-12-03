comscore Task force to provide water and aid to military families | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Task force to provide water and aid to military families

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  Navy personnel at the Halsey Terrace Community Center distributed water Wednesday to affected families in base housing.

U.S. Army Pacific stood up a new task force to offer medical screenings, drinking water and help finding temporary lodging to families living in the Aliamanu Military Reservation and Red Hill housing. Read more

